One dead in Wesley Chapel mobile home fire

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — One person died and one person escaped a mobile home fire Saturday morning in Wesley Chapel.

Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire on Lado Drive around 6:10 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a single wide mobile home with heavy fire and smoke showing.

Two people were at the home when the fire started, fire rescue said. One of them was able to escape, but the other was not and was found deceased during the firefighters’ search and rescue efforts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

