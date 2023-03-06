HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials are investigating a fire in Pasco County that burned down four townhomes and damaged a fifth home.

The fire broke out Saturday around 9:30 p.m. along Boardwalk Street in Holiday.

Flames were seen shooting through the roofs of townhomes.

“The fire just kept spreading,” said Kevin McMillen, whose home went up in flames.”It went from this house to that house, but it was just burning so hot.”

Deputies were banging on Kevin McMillen’s door telling him to evacuate from his home.

“The fire department got here and they started hooking up to the hose right down the street for the fire hydrant and they start going and there was no water pressure,” he said.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said trucks are loaded with 750 gallons of water, so crews were able to start attacking the fire while incoming crews used a nearby hydrant. It took nearly 90 minutes for crews to put out the flames.

“The fact that they’re elevated, there’s all wood that moved very quickly. The fact that we didn’t lose this entire row is a huge testament to the men and women of Pasco Fire who really showed up at night and fought through some very, very tough and difficult conditions,” said Corey Dierdorff with Pasco County Fire Rescue.

No injuries were reported. Officials say the cause of the fire may be suspicious. Investigators are collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses.

“Our focus now is to figure out how this fire started and how we could help the people who are displaced,” Dierdorff said.