LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials are expected to announce arrests in a “large-scale human trafficking case” in Pasco County on Wednesday.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco will host a news conference with Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said no additional details will be provided on the case outside of the news conference.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. You can watch it streaming live in the video player above.