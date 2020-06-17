Officials: 2 ejected in serious Pasco County crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were rushed to the hospital after a serious crash in Land O’ Lakes on Wednesday, Pasco Fire Rescue said.

The accident happened in the area of State Road 54 and Meadowbrook Boulevard.

Officials say two people were ejected from a vehicle and one was listed as a trauma alert.

Drivers in the area are being told to use caution and move over for first responders.

