Officers respond to SWAT situation in Port Richey

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple agencies have responded to a SWAT situation at a home in Port Richey.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, police and a SWAT team surrounded a home Sun-Glo Avenue Friday morning. Callers tell News Channel 8 that Leo King Road, Pinehill Road and Washington Street are also blocked off.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT team members were called to the home to speak to an individual regarding a domestic battery and strangulation case.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: