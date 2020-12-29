Odessa community rallies behind first responder’s family after losing their home in fire

ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) — Zach Williams and his family are devastated after losing almost everything in a fire over the weekend. It happened Saturday evening at the Tuscano at Suncoast Crossings Apartment complex.

“We get a call from a neighbor, frantic… your apartment’s on fire. Your apartment’s on fire,” said Williams.

A spokesperson with Pasco County Fire and Rescue told 8 On Your Side a gas grill on a second-floor balcony caught on fire and spread to the Williams’ home.

“I ditched the car and ran over here as fast as I could..my wife behind me.. and saw it… saw everything up in smoke,” Williams said. “Nobody wakes up and thinks, one day I’ll be there. I don’t even think I’ve processed it.”

Williams is a dispatcher with Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue and says he sees these tragedies every day.

Williams’ family was able to salvage a few things, but most of their personal items were destroyed and they’re staying with family as they work to start their lives over.

The family has made GoFundMe page where they’ve received more than $15,000 in donations and are thankful for the community’s support.

“People are coming out of the woodworks to help. I can’t stress with words… how thankful we are,” Williams said.