PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – This Pasco County veteran is taking things to the next level! On Sunday, trainers at the AdventHealth Wellness Center in Wesley Chapel honored 100-year-old Roy Caldwood with an honorary membership.

The wellness center said they honored Caldwood with the membership in recognition of his dedication to health and wellness.

Caldwood, a retired World War II U.S. Army Buffalo Soldier, began his fitness journey last summer after his wife passed away. After her passing, his daughter Diane suggested he should join the wellness center, and he hasn’t looked back since.

According to the AvdentHeath Wellness Center, the veteran works out regularly at the center and even has his own gym equipment at home to keep himself fit!

Mike Guerdan, Caldwood’s trainer, said that he’s “truly inspiring” and “willing to tackle any new workout.” The 100-year-old shared that the key to staying fit at his age is to keep moving and added that he’s “not ready for the rocking chair just yet.”

Roy works out with his personal trainer, Mike. It’s common for him to do more than 30 push-ups at a time!

“We are honored to have Roy as a member of our wellness center,” Erik Wangsness, President and CEO of AdventHealth Wesley Chapel said in a statement. “His dedication to health and wellness as a centenarian is an inspiration to us all! We are grateful for his service to our country and are proud to be able to help him achieve his fitness goals.”

The AdventHealth Wellness Center located in Wesley Chapel is open to anyone, not just patients. The center said that they offer a variety of fitness and wellness programs designed to help people of all ages and abilities achieve their health goals.