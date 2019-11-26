No one hurt in New Port Richey mobile home fire

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fire generic_1521927905570.JPG.jpg

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was hurt after a fire broke out in a mobile home in New Port Richey.

Crews responded to the 6500 block of Bandura Drive Tuesday morning and put out the fire.

It’s unclear if the home is a total loss.

Further information was not available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss