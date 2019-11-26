No one hurt in New Port Richey mobile home fire

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was hurt after a fire broke out in a mobile home in New Port Richey.
Crews responded to the 6500 block of Bandura Drive Tuesday morning and put out the fire.
It’s unclear if the home is a total loss.
Further information was not available.
