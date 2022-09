PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Investigators said no foul play is suspected after skeletal human remains were found in a heavily wooded area in Pasco County.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found Tuesday near US 19 and New York Avenue in Hudson.

Investigators said they have not identified the person but believe the remains belong to an adult.

Deputies said that it will take some time to identify the individual.

No other information was immediately available.