New thrills at ‘SCREAM-A-GEDDON’ to petrify Tampa Bay

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The hometown staple “SCREAM-A-GEDDON” is back for the fifth year full of new chills to terrify the Tampa Bay area.

The haunted area has six horrifying attractions spread over 60 acres.

You’ll venture into SCREAM-A-GEDDON’s most grueling and blood-pumping haunted attractions like Rage 3D, Demons Revenge, Blackpool Prison, Zombie Paintball Assault, Deadwoods, and Infected: Ground Zero.

For the first time ever you can join Bonzo the clown and his bar-mates for local craft beers that one could truly die over at SCREAM-A-GEDDON’s new Bonzo’s Beer Garden.

The “Monster Midway” features carnival games and a variety of food and beverages, including beer and wine.

SCREAM-A-GEDDON’s deranged, diseased, and demonic creatures challenge YOU to become a part of the story with an interactive experience.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Scream-A-Geddon.

THE MONDAY SCARIES ARE REAL! WFLA Lila Gross is LIVE right now at Scream-A-Geddon: Florida's Premier Horror Park walking through all the new thrills and chills. Tune in to take a tour through the infamous haunted house “Rage 3D”!

Posted by WFLA News Channel 8 on Monday, September 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss