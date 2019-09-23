New thrills at ‘SCREAM-A-GEDDON’ to petrify Tampa Bay

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The hometown staple “SCREAM-A-GEDDON” is back for the fifth year full of new chills to terrify the Tampa Bay area.

The haunted area has six horrifying attractions spread over 60 acres.

You’ll venture into SCREAM-A-GEDDON’s most grueling and blood-pumping haunted attractions like Rage 3D, Demons Revenge, Blackpool Prison, Zombie Paintball Assault, Deadwoods, and Infected: Ground Zero.

For the first time ever you can join Bonzo the clown and his bar-mates for local craft beers that one could truly die over at SCREAM-A-GEDDON’s new Bonzo’s Beer Garden.

The “Monster Midway” features carnival games and a variety of food and beverages, including beer and wine.

SCREAM-A-GEDDON’s deranged, diseased, and demonic creatures challenge YOU to become a part of the story with an interactive experience.

