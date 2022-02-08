New Port Richey woman wins $1 million prize from scratch-off ticket

Pasco County

(Florida Lottery)

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A New Port Richey woman won a million dollar prize from the Florida Lottery, according to a Tuesday announcement.

Lora Tanouis, 58, of New Port Rickey, claimed her prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off as a lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Tanouis got the winning ticket from AZ Shop on State Road 54 in New Port Richey.

The shop will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

Those who play the GOLD RUSH LIMITED have the chance to get 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million!

