New Port Richey woman missing for nearly 5 days, police say

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – New Port Richey police need your help locating a 75-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly five days.

Ruth Cecala reportedly left her house for the first time in two years after “[refusing] to leave her residence and [communicate] with all [her friends and neighbors].”

According to police, Cecala told her husband she was going to a park and to the downtown area if she “still had energy.” She did not take her wallet or cash her husband left for her.

A neighbor reportedly told police they saw her walking through yards on Pinecrest Drive.

Police say she is diagnosed with depression and is taking prescribed medicine for it. She also had made “several” statements in the past two years indicating she was depressed about her age and no longer wanted to live, according to a press release.

After counting out her medicine, police say it is possible Cecala took more than the prescribed amount.

Police say she may be using the name “Edy” or “Stacy Crisante” and may be staying at a homeless camp or shelter.

She was wearing a white top, gray capris, a gray baseball hat and sandals. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call dispatch at 727-841-4550 option 1.