PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A New Port Richey woman was hit and killed in a hit-and-run crash late Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 70-year-old woman was trying to cross Shamrock Drive when she was hit by a car.

The driver left the scene. The woman later died at a hospital.

Troopers believe the suspect vehicle is a 1990s model Ford Ranger pickup.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.