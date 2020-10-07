New Port Richey teen rescued after being trapped in storm drain for nearly an hour

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A New Port Richey teen is okay after being rescued from a storm drain this afternoon after they dropped their cell phone in the drain.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, the teen was walking home from the bus stop when they dropped their cell phone in a storm drain.

The teenager then removed a manhole cover and entered the manhole to recover their cell phone.

After entering the manhole, the teen realized he was stuck and was in the drain for approximately an hour before help was called.

Firefighters were able to pull the teen from the storm drain, cleaned them off, checked the drain for hazardous gasses, and turned the teen over to their parents.

Thankfully the teen was not injured.

