PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Deputies said Jaylee Smith was last seen on Thursday around 9 p.m. in the 8900 block of Tennis Court in New Port Richey. Deputies said the teen is endangered.

She was last seen wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and sweatpants. Deputies said Smith is 5’4″ and weighs about 125 pounds. She has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report a tip online.