New Port Richey siblings celebrate, lament graduation

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – For one family in New Port Richey, it’s really a sign of the times as they celebrate not one, but two graduates.

Like many graduation ceremonies these days, the University of Central Florida took the virtual route. The ceremony was held online last week.

Colin Moran was supposed to cross that stage twice. One time was for his actual graduation and the second was for his nursing pinning ceremony.

“They just kind of cut you off at the knee at the last second and so there’s nothing. You got nothing coming… just a PowerPoint to see your name scroll through and that’s about it,” Colin said.

His little sister Olivia, is a graduate too, but from Gulf High School.





“Feeling like all the work I’ve been through is just cut off. All the work is for nothing… especially when we’re doing online school. That’s already hard enough,” she said.

Now, Colin faces a new challenge, getting a job.

“Half the hospitals over there just aren’t hiring. They’re saying we don’t want you, don’t even apply, we aren’t accepting applications. The others are going real slow going virtual because you can’t do anything face to face anymore,” Colin said.

Although the two, like most siblings, have their share of rivalries, they share a common moment in time.

But for Olivia, an in-person graduation is could likely happen in August.

However, for now, the siblings are sharing the happiness of just finishing school. Signs outside their house herald the brother, sister duo, now embarking on phase two of their lives.

Colin is hoping to land a job at a hospital in Orlando and Olivia is headed to Polk-Hernando Community College to study equine veterinary medicine.

