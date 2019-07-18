New Port Richey roller rink in danger of closing soon

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – (WFLA) The clock is ticking for the All Sports Arena roller rink in New Port Richey. The owners want to sell it and if that happens, the place will go dark, and games will come to a halt.

The people who suit up to play hockey and other sports at the “All Sports Arena” learn to play by the rules. “This has impacted my life completely. I’ve been here since I was about 4 years old playing hockey. This has helped me so much in my life” said the owner’s son, Austin Garry.

But the husband-wife team that runs the rink said, they’re being blindsided by a sudden order to pack up. “Right now, my backs against the wall. And everybody. I feel pressure because I feel responsible to make this happen” said Matt Garry.

Garry took over “All sports” in 2011, when it was in danger of closing. Since then he’s sunk his heart and soul in the place, along with $90,000 to fix it up.

“This community needs this. New Port Richey does not have a lot. And we just don’t do hockey. We do soccer, we do lacrosse, birthday parties, repticon shows” said Garry.

An email to the real estate company wasn’t answered.

The rink, a fixture for almost 20 years, in an industrial part of town, draws players of all ages. “If we can keep this building open for the kids and everyone, that’s the main goal,” said Austin Garry.

Problem is: the rink owners have no idea when they have to be out, which makes scheduling new leagues and events, impossible. “What I’m looking for is a place where everybody can keep playing this sport and every sport that I have because it’s very important to all of us,” said Matt Garry.

Garry is appealing for an owners of a place that could house this roller rink to give them a call because he’d love to relocate and keep the games going.