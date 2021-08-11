New Port Richey residents say illegal dumping is a concern

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Neighbors said illegal dumping is an ongoing problem along Poco Loop in New Port Richey.

Paul Nolf has lived on Loop Road more than 20 years. He says people have dumped their trash on this road for that long.

The trash ranges from clothes, to furniture and electronics.

“There’s garbage, all over the place,” Nolf said. “I think they come at night when everyone is asleep.”

Nolf believes people who don’t want to pay to take their trash to the dump bring it behind their homes.

“A while ago they brought a jeep and set it on fire and burned it up, we had to call the fire company to put it out,” Nolf said.

Another man reached out to 8 On Your Side after he says he called the county a couple times, but nothing happened.

“There’s a sign that says no dumping and all they did was stack things next to it, they don’t care,” he said.

8 On Your Side reached out to the county to find out who’s responsible for cleaning up the mess, and what county leaders are doing to stop it from happening.

A county spokesman said they are now looking into the situation.

Nolf, like many of his neighbors, says something needs to happen — sooner, rather than later.

“When I first moved here I kept it pretty clean, and then when this road got bad,” Nolf said. “I kept it in pretty nice shape, but it got to the point where people were abusing it.”