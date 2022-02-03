New Port Richey resident pushback against proposed development

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — New Port Richey residents are pushing back against a proposed development. The project would bring thousands of homes and retail to the county.

There’s a proposal to build more than 3,000 homes off Little Road. Neighbors say their concerns are too much building in Pasco County, the impact on wildlife and traffic.

Shawna Pateiro and her husband just recently moved to the county.

“We moved from Pinellas County to get away from all the congestion and now we’re here,” Pateiro said. “For them to tear all of these beautiful woods down it’s devastating.”

Pateiro started one of two petitions (second petition) to stop the proposed development. She’s emailed county commissioners and joined her neighbors by putting “Stop The Plathe Road Developments” signs in their yards.

“You look around here especially on 54 there used to be cow fields and animals and there’s nowhere for them to go,” Pateiro said.

Marc Jeske says he went to a public meeting last month to learn more about the project, but was surprised when he found out not many of his neighbors know about it. He started the group Stop Plathe Development.

“Pasco is quickly becoming Tampa,” Jeske said. “This is just not the neighborhood for that.”

They’re hopeful county leaders will hear their plea, and reconsider giving the green light to developers.

“This road can’t handle that many homes,” Pateiro said.

DCH East LLC, DCH West LLC, and OJ Harvey Partnership Limited are considered the Applicant and collectively own the subject site.

The registered agent for OJ Harvey Partnership Limited told 8 On Your Side the proposal is still very early on in the process and to contact their attorney to get more information.