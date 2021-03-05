New Port Richey police searching for missing, endangered 15-year-old boy

Pasco County

Cody Alberto Almengor-Gatica

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in New Port Richey are searching for a missing and endangered 15-year-old boy last seen two days ago.

The New Port Richey Police Department said Cody Alberto Almengor-Gatica was last seen wearing a white hoodie and gray jean shorts leaving a home on Brightwaters Court in New Port Richey Wednesday.

Almengor-Gatica is 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, please call the New Port Richey Police Department 727-841-4550.

