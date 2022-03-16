NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — New Port Richey police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash they said left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the hit-and-run happened just south of Floramar Terrace on U.S. 19 at 3:38 a.m. on Monday. Witnesses told police a white pickup truck left the scene of the accident. Police said the truck can be seen heading southbound away from the crash on surveillance footage.

Police believe the truck is a 2003-2008 white, four-door Dodge Ram with reflective aftermarket mirror covers and black fender flares. They also believe the truck has damage to the driver-side mirror or headlights.

The victim was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer N. Campana at 727-232-8950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.