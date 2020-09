NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The New Port Richey Police Department needs your help reuniting family with a lost photo album.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the owner of this photo album enjoyed a trip to Gettysburg, Vermont, and Cuba Lake in New York.

“We believe there are some ties to New York in the early to mid 1950s,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

If you have any information, please call Property and Evidence at 727-232-8941.