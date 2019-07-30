New Port Richey mom defends “bare-naked burglar” son

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — It was the kind of story that garnered a lot of shares, and probably even more laughs: a naked Pasco County man makes himself at home in someone else’s garage, only to get chased down by deputies.

But Renee Hamrick, mom of suspect Jonathan Whitney, says her son’s struggle with drugs is anything but funny.

“When I looked at the Pasco Sheriff’s video, I wanted to throw up,” Hamrick said, referring to body camera video of her son’s arrest published on the department’s Facebook page.

33 year old Whitney became yet another #FloridaMan story after what was later dubbed a “naked break-in.” But Hamrick says her son meant no harm when he let himself into a Land O’ Lakes garage in the middle of the night and fell asleep.

He was high on meth.

“His last call was ‘Mom, I’m scared to death,'” Hamrick recalled. “‘They’re going to send me to prison.'”

Hamrick says her son had ben crashing in friend’s garage nearby, got confused and wandered off, only to then wander back to the wrong garage.

“That’s when the man woke up, put a paddle to my son’s throat, and said if he moved he’d shove it down his throat,” Hamrick said.

Whitney got on drugs 15 years ago. Hamrick believes it was to cope with his father’s death. He’s tried to detox many times, but their family simply doesn’t have the money for expensive rehab.

Hamrick doesn’t condone what her son did, but says his actions were that of an addict, not a criminal.

“What I think Jonathan needs is to be in drug court,” she said. “Not criminal court.”

Pasco County does have a drug court and Hamrick plans to meet with a public defender soon to explore the possibility of having her son’s case transferred to drug court.

Whitney is charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, indecent exposure, and resisting an officer without violence.