PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A New Port Richey man died after he was hit by a teen driver Monday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the teen was driving southbound on Little Road just before 7 p.m. when a 49-year-old man walked in front of the SUV and was hit.

The man died at the scene of the crash.

It is not known if the teen driver will face any charges.

The crash remains under investigation.