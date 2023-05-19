PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 52-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly vandalized part of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Pasco County, an affidavit said.

According to New Port Richey police, a witness saw Thomas Alan Byrne of New Port Richey remove and break light bulbs inside an enclosed structure where a statue of Mary is located in front of the church at 5340 High Street in New Port Richey.

Byrne also allegedly damaged and ripped the electrical junction box, exposing electrical wires, the affidavit said.

According to the report, the witness kept a close eye on the suspect until officers arrived and approached him in the back parking lot of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

Byrne was arrested and charged with a felony for property damage/criminal mischief to a church, synagogue, mosque or religious article.