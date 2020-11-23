LIVE NOW /
New Port Richey fines protesters who use noisy megaphones

Pasco County

File photo. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — A town in Pasco County has fined people involved in recent racial justice protests thousands of dollars for using megaphones police say violate a local noise ordinance.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that officials in New Port Richey have issued 14 citations that total about $4,700 to at least five protesters.

Black Lives Matter activist Christina Boneta says she was fined more than $2,500 for using her megaphone. She was once arrested for refusing to sign a citation.

The protesters have stopped using megaphones but they still gather once or twice a week to spread a message of racial justice. Police and city officials declined comment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

