New Port Richey fines protesters who use noisy megaphones

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — A town in Pasco County has fined people involved in recent racial justice protests thousands of dollars for using megaphones police say violate a local noise ordinance.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that officials in New Port Richey have issued 14 citations that total about $4,700 to at least five protesters.

Black Lives Matter activist Christina Boneta says she was fined more than $2,500 for using her megaphone. She was once arrested for refusing to sign a citation.

The protesters have stopped using megaphones but they still gather once or twice a week to spread a message of racial justice. Police and city officials declined comment.

LATEST STORIES: