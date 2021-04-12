New Port Richey family continues clean up efforts following weekend storms

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA)- People living in one New Port Richey neighborhood spent the morning cleaning up after this weekend’s storms. Most of the families living on Seaway Drive in Gulf Harbors were able to clean up in a matter of hours.

Unfortunately that was not the case for Leonard Poe and his wife.

“We’re unlucky that we were the only house hit,” Poe said. The entire patio enclosure was ripped from the home during Sunday morning’s storm. “Lucky that it ripped in straight out. it put it in the street three houses down. Nobody got hurt.”

He was outside in the garage when the rain and wind started up.

“It sounded like a jet engine,” Poe said the storm was quick, but the impact was major destroying almost everything on their patio. “We’ve had a couple of independent adjusters come out, and they think the roof is going to need to be replaced because a lot of the concrete tiles got busted. So $50 to $100,000 to replace the entire pool deck.”

He and his wife are spending the day cleaning up what they can.

“The city was very prompt in responding to it with a crane truck and they picked up the big debris down the street and in our yard. We got a dumpster coming so we’ll start throwing stuff away and planning on replacing it,” Poe said.

City leaders in New Port Richey tell 8 On Your Side they had crews clearing debris from roadways Sunday and Monday.