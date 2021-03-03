New Port Richey bridal trunk show to benefit hospice patients this weekend

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – This is a sale that is sure to catch a bride-to-be’s attention. The Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppe in New Port Richey is hosting a bridal trunk show this weekend.

Hundreds of dresses will be on sale and all proceeds will benefit hospice patients in Pasco County who may not be able to afford medical care.

Dresses were donated by residents and various bridal shops in the area.

“We’re now able to give back to the community by offering affordable options to the brides. So any bride on any budget can make the best day of their life in this trying time,” Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppes Director Aaron Barrish said.

The shop also has bridesmaid gowns, wedding décor, tuxedos and more up for sale.

The bridal trunk show will be on March 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Brides are required to register and can do so using this link.