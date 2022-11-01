Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A New Port Richey bicyclist died in a crash involving a van on the Suncoast Trail, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the 79-year-old woman was traveling southbound on the Suncoast Trail as a van was traveling down a ramp to merge right to westbound Ridge Road just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said the bicyclist failed to stop for a posted stop sign on the trail and entered the path of the van. The two then collided.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital and later died from her injuries.

The van driver, a 42-year-old man from Spring Hill, did not suffer any injuries

The crash remains under investigation.