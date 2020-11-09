Pasco County attorney accused of misappropriating over $100,000 in client funds

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have arrested Pasco County attorney and Stetson Law graduate Hugh Umsted after they say an investigation revealed he had misappropriated more than $100,000 in client funds.

According to an affidavit, Umsted, 65, was arrested Friday, on a charge of grand theft ($100,000 or more).

The Florida Supreme Court had announced in March that it had suspended Umsted for “causing great public harm based upon his misappropriation of at least $82,647 in client funds.”

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Umsted had an active warrant for grand theft ($100,000 or more).

On Friday, he met with deputies at the sheriff’s office and was read his Miranda rights, then taken to the Pasco County Detention Center.

Detectives believe there could be more victims, and are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number #19-018866.

