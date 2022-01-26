Opioid Crisis Concept: High angle view of a prescription bottled filled with pills surrounded by more of the same tablets.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new opioid found in Pasco County that could potentially be much more dangerous than fentanyl.

The PCSO said a drug called metonitazene/etonitazene, more commonly known as “ISO,” has been popping up during its investigations.

The sheriff’s office said the drug is 20 times stronger than fentanyl, another opioid known for its dangerous potency. The drug can be absorbed through the skin, through inhalation, or ingestion.

Signs of an ISO overdose include blue or purple lips and nails, difficulty breathing, clammy skin, loss of consciousness, drowsiness, vomiting, and “pinpoint” pupils. Deputies say these symptoms can happen within minutes of exposure.

If you think someone is overdosing from ISO, call 911.