Neighbor shoots, kills suspect who was attacking victim of domestic violence

TRINITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are continuing to investigate a deadly Wednesday night shooting between neighbors.

Sheriff Chris Nocco called the neighbor who helped a domestic violence victim and several children, a hero.

The names of the victims are being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

According to deputies, a suspect was attacking another person inside of a home on Crestridge Loop sometime before 7 p.m.

Investigators said the victim screamed for help, while lowering several young children out the second story window of the home.

A neighbor was mowing his lawn when he heard cries and ran over to help.

Deputies said the neighbor tried to defuse the situation and went back to his property, while the suspect went inside his house, grabbed a gun and shot at the neighbor.

The neighbor drew his handgun, fired back and killed the suspect.

Sheriff Chris Nocco said the neighbor is a hero.

“All indications here, victim two is a hero. Victim two one, was helping a victim of domestic violence to make sure those elementary school children were safe. Second is, he went back on his own property, tried to diffuse the situation, back on his own property and the suspect starts firing rounds at him,” said Sheriff Nocco. “I can just tell you personally, that has to be a horrific scene for somebody, a victim to be placing young elementary children out of a second-story window, because they’re in such fear of their lives inside that house.”

The relation of the suspect and the victim is unknown.

Neighbors living in the community say the area is usually quiet.

“Trying to help children out of a house, very praiseworthy to see, neighbor jumping in like that,” said neighbor Ralph Phliger.

The shooting remains under investigation.

