Deputies searching for nearly nude burglary suspect in New Port Richey

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Monday morning at the U.S. Water Services corporation in New Port Richey, employees noticed something wrong in a back parking lot.

“Monday morning, one of our employees went to a back area which we keep some of our trucks in and the truck had the doors open and some of our panels, which we keep our tools in, were open and there was some drug paraphernalia in the vehicle,” said Ed Mitchell, who is the Senior Vice President and General Manager at the company.

The business has a number of security cameras and when they went to review recordings, something truly strange showed up in the video.

A man wearing shoes, black socks and a matching black bra can be seen wandering around the back parking lot.

“The video was surprising,” Mitchell said. “We were shocked honestly. The individual spent a lot of time in our yard.”

The man is wearing shoes and a bra, but nothing else.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Detective David Garcia hopes the video will help catch the suspected thief.

“It’s definitely unique and we’re actually hoping that helps us get a good identification,” Garcia said.