Naked and afraid! Pasco County man arrested for bare-naked burglary

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County man was arrested early Wednesday morning after deputies say he broke into a Land O’ Lakes home completely naked.

33-year-old Jonathan Whitney was arrested by Pasco deputies after a brief chase through Lake Padgett Estates.

The homeowner, who only wanted to identify himself as Ron, described waking up to the stark-naked stranger asleep in his garage as unnerving.

“I don’t know what time he got here, but he’s real sorry he came to my house,” Ron said.

Neither investigators or Ron know why Whitney was naked. He apparently left no trace of his own clothing inside the garage.

Around 6 a.m. Ron says he walked into his garage and noticed a case of beer left out on the garage couch. He then turned around to discover the naked man asleep in the fetal position on a bench.

Ron quickly established the stranger was no one he or his son knew, and woke him up by holding him up against the wall with a paddle.

“I had it right there against his throat,” he described. “I said ‘you move, and it’ll be down your throat.'”

That’s when Ron says Whitney reached down, pulled on a pair of dirty boxers from the garage floor, and bolted out the side door.

Ron called 911 and with the help of a K-9, deputies quickly found Whitney hiding in some bushes nearby.

The pursuit, captured on a deputy’s body camera, ends with the suspect emerging from the bushes, hands up, still wearing Ron’s son’s dirty boxers.

Ron hopes the naked nuisance learned his lesson.

“Drinkin’ my Busch beer, you’ve crossed the line!” he joked.

Ron says nothing was missing from his garage, aside from the dirty clothes the suspect took off wearing.

Whitney has been charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, indecent exposure, and resisting an officer without violence.

He was booked into the Land O’ Lakes detention center Wednesday. Jail records show this is not his first run in with the law.