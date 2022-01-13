Murder-suicide suspected in deaths of mom and 2 kids, Pasco deputies say

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are trying to make sense of the deaths of a mother and two children in Land O’ Lakes.

Investigators alerted 8 On Your Side to the scene at the home on Laver Lane at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The house where deputies discovered the bodies is in the Lake Padgett area of Pasco County. The sheriff’s office forensic team collected evidence into the night.

According to a statement from the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, “It appears that a mother took the lives of her two children. The mother then took her own life.”

Deputies said they believe all parties are accounted for and there is no public safety threat. Investigators are trying to piece together the events leading up to the incident.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday at 11 a.m. Additional details are expected to be released.

This is a developing story.