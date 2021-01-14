Six people were injured when two cars collided in Wesley Chapel on Wednesday, authorities said.
The Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to the wreck, which happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Meadow Pointe Boulevard and State Road 56.
Officials said six people were injured, and there were “multiple trauma alerts.”
News Channel 8 is working to get more information.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Multiple people transported as trauma alerts after Wesley Chapel crash
- COVID-19 nurse ‘in shock’ after $1 million lottery win
- Betty White shares how she plans to celebrate her 99th birthday on Sunday
- More than 30 lawmakers call for investigation into ‘suspicious’ Capitol tours before riot
- MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Sun returns but still a cool day