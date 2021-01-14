LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Multiple people transported as trauma alerts after Wesley Chapel crash

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Six people were injured when two cars collided in Wesley Chapel on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to the wreck, which happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Meadow Pointe Boulevard and State Road 56.

Officials said six people were injured, and there were “multiple trauma alerts.”

News Channel 8 is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss