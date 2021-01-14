Multiple people transported as trauma alerts after Wesley Chapel crash

Six people were injured when two cars collided in Wesley Chapel on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to the wreck, which happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Meadow Pointe Boulevard and State Road 56.

Officials said six people were injured, and there were “multiple trauma alerts.”

#TRAFFIC ALERT: WESLEY CHAPEL | MEADOW POINTE BLVD AT SR-56 | we are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries. A total of 6 patients are being treated with multiple trauma alerts. Please avoid the area and #MoveOver for responders. #PCFRNews pic.twitter.com/219zBDKAW7 — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) January 14, 2021

News Channel 8 is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: