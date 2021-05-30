‘Mr. Florida’ steals White Claws, scissors, animal pain medication in Zephyrhills multi-business robberies

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is now behind bars after police say he went on a burglary spree at multiple businesses and residences in Zephyrhills.

Police say early Sunday morning, a man identified as Lawrence Franklin King Florida went into the back area of The Great Catch, located at 5039 1st Street, opened the freezer, and threw all the White Claw alcoholic beverages and beers into a retention pond behind the business.

According to police, Florida then walked to Massey Barbershop, located at 5330 6th Street, Zephyrhills, broke a side window, entered the business, took a set of clippers, charging stand, and Otium wireless earbuds.

A release from police say he then walked to Lisa’s Barber Shop, located at 5517 Gall Boulevard, and broke the front glass door. Once inside, he stole five clippers and two pairs of scissors valued at $1,000.

Police say he continued his burglary spree at Carpet and Floor Source, located at 5527 Gall Boulevard, where he broke a side window and went inside. Nothing is reported missing at this location at this time.

According to the Zephyrhills Police Department, Florida then walked to Living Foods Bakery and Cafe, located at 38201 10th Avenue. There, he broke a side door glass window, went inside the business, and stole approximately $800 in cash, jackets, coins, cash bags, and keys. A pair of antique scissors from Lisa’s Barber Shop was found in the carport of this business.

Officers say he continued on to Zephyrhills Veterinary Clinic, located at 5655 Gall Boulevard, where he broke a window on the west side of the business which triggered the alarm. Nothing is reported missing at this time. Keys and a bag of coins were found in the dumpster of the clinic, which belonged to Farm Fresh.

Florida furthered his adventure to Little Cat Rescue, located at 38245 15th Avenue, where he broke into a shed in the backyard and stole cat wormers, animal pain medication, and syringes.

Officer Zielinski with ZPD responded to a report around 5:30 a.m. that someone pulled a homeowner’s Ring camera doorbell off of 12th Avenue. The homeowner identified Florida as the suspect, who is his neighbor.

Police say Florida also broke into a truck located off of 9th Street and stole some tools in a briefcase.

During a Post Miranda interview with officers, police say Florida admitted to breaking into all the above-listed locations and agreed to walk officers around to where he dumped the stolen items.