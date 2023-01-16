PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A New Port Richey motorcyclist died after a crash on Monday morning.

Around 11:15 a.m., troopers said a car was stopped on Broadmoor Drive at the intersection of Rowan Road. A motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Rowan Road approaching Broadmoor Drive.

Troopers said the driver of the car failed to yield and traveled into the intersection and path of the motorcyclist, where they collided.

The 69-year-old motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The 24-year-old driver did not suffer any injuries.