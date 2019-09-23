Motorcyclist dies after crash in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the death of a motorcyclist following a crash that happened in Gulf Coast Acres, Florida.

Troopers say the crash happened around 10:10 a.m. Sunday.

83-year-old Nicholas Bonaimo was driving a 2015 Buick LaCrosse northbound in the left turn lane of US 19 at the intersection of Houston Avenue.

31-year-old Seth Majors was driving a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle southbound in the outside lane of US-19 approaching the intersection of Houston Avenue.

Bonaimo started to make a U-turn and entered the path of Majors. As a result the two collided.

After colliding, Majors was projected from the motorcycle.

He was taken to a local hospital, however, later died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

Charges are currently pending.

