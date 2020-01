PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist has died after crashing with a pickup truck in Dade City.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at U.S. Highway 98 and Old Lakeland Highway.

Troopers say the truck and motorcycle collided at the intersection. The motorcyclist died on scene.

Old Lakeland Highway is currently shut down for the investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.

