Motorcyclist injured after crashing into Pasco deputy’s patrol vehicle

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a crash involving a Pasco County sheriff’s deputy.

According to deputies, the accident happened on U.S. 19 and Viva Via just after 9 p.m.

Deputies say the deputy’s vehicle was parked while the deputy was directing traffic at the scene of a previous crash when a motorcyclist crashed into the back of the deputy’s vehicle.

As of now two southbound lanes of U.S. 19 are closed near the crash scene as deputies investigate.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert, the deputy was not injured.