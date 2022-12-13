PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcycle passenger died after a crash on Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Massachusetts Avenue and a car was traveling westbound on Massachusetts Avenue around 2:25 p.m.

At the intersection of Litter Road, troopers said the car turned left under a green light and entered the path of the motorcyclist, which continued under a red light. The two vehicles collided.

Troopers said the driver of the motorcycle and the passenger were ejected from the bike.

The 49-year-old motorcycle passenger was taken to a hospital, where she died. The 43-year-old motorcycle driver suffered critical injuries.

The driver of the car, a 41-year-old woman from New Port Richey, suffered minor injuries.