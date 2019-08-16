Mother walks in on Army soldier sexually battering 8-year-old daughter, Pasco deputies say

A 33-year-old Army soldier was arrested Thursday after a mother walked in on him sexually battering her 8-year-old daughter Wednesday night, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said New Port Richey resident Michael Sweat “maliciously” sexually battered the child without consent Wednesday.

The 8-year-old’s mother reportedly walked in on the two in the room and contacted police.

Deputies said the girl told them Sweat had sexually abused her on four previous occasions.

A medical exam on the child tested positive for sexual abuse, the police report states.

Sweat reportedly admitted to police to being in bed with the girl that night without any clothes on. He also told police the girl is not a liar and would not make the story up, the sheriff’s office said.

The relationship between Sweat, the girl, and the mother was not specified in the police report.

