Mother of teen charged in Pasco Co. school fight speaks out

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The mother of a teen facing a felony battery charge following a school fight is speaking out.

Beunka Key is 17-year old Kevin Smith’s mother. She says since the fight, she and her family members have been threatened and she fears for their safety.

“I really fear for my life here and my family. You know,” said Key. “I stayed up all night. Making sure all my doors were secured.”

Smith and another boy fought in a school hallway at River Ridge High School on Wednesday morning. Another student shot video on his phone and that video is circulating on social media. Key has watched the video.

“Now, I’m going off the video now. The boy swung on my son. And, I guess my son dodged it and swung on him back,” said Key. “When my son hit him, he fell but the boy was trying to get back up to fight some more, because why would you get back up if you didn’t want to fight some more? My son I guess hit him again from the video I see and then they said he stomped him.”

The video shows the other teen on the ground appearing to have a seizure. Paramedics airlifted him to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa for treatement.

The last reports were he was alert and talking to investigators. The sheriff’s office has referred the case to the state attorney’s office and is recommending a misdemeanor battery charge for him.

Key says her son had been studying remotely and only went back to River Ridge after his computer crashed. She says the other boy had been tormenting her son for some time and he had been trying to avoid a fight. She wishes those posting negative comments about her son on social media would get the whole story.

“They need to put themselves in his shoes,” said Key. “And what he was going through with being threatened and you gonna threaten to do something to his family and his mother.”

Smith remains in custody in the Pasco County Juvenile Detention Center.