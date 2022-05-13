PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The search is growing for a missing Pasco County woman, who detectives now believe is dead.

Alyssa Ciccarelli was reported missing April 23. A Pasco man is now behind bars in connection with her disappearance.

Detectives with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Scott Quinn originally told them he met Ciccarelli at the Embassy Food & Gas station April 17 for a drug transaction, then they went their separate ways.

When detectives spoke with Quinn on May 10 and May 11, he allegedly told detectives they used fentanyl together in the woods near Cherry Creek Lane on April 17 and Ciccarelli “nodded out.”

Court documents said Quinn stole her belongings and left. He claimed when he came back the next morning she was dead, and he put her body in a dumpster. He then discarded more of her belongings. Quinn also pawned some of Ciccarelli’s belongings that he stole after failing to render any aid to Ciccarelli.



Nadine Calloway said she and Ciccarelli’s stepdad spoke with Quinn two weeks ago when they flew in from Vermont to search for their daughter.

“How could this guy look at the anguish I had in my face, crying for help for my daughter and he straight up lied,” Calloway said.

Calloway said they’re greatful detectives have kept them up to date with an investigation. She said she has hope that her daughter is still alive.

“Alyssa, please get a hold of mom or anybody, we love you, we miss you, we’re all so worried about you,” Calloway said. “We’re just heartbroken.”

Amie Pease owns a business near the wooded area. She said she saw deputies searching behind her store on Wednesday.

“I saw the sheriff’, then forensics then divers,” Pease said.

Pease believes she saw Ciccarelli walking in the area recently.

“She seemed nice, she seemed nice enough, [I’ve] never seen her before so she caught my attention,” Pease said.

Quinn was already in the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center for charges in another case. Right now his new charges include tampering with physical evidence, false verification of ownership, dealing in stolen property and false information to law enforcement during a missing persons investigation and grand theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.