Mother of daughter at center of Amber Alert speaks exclusively from jail

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The mother of a little girl at the center of an Amber Alert earlier this week is talking exclusively with 8 On Your Side about the horrors her daughter experienced.

When the Amber Alert went out for a missing 11-year-old girl, her mother, Jocelyn sat behind bars. Police later found that girl almost 24 hours later. They arrested two men, including a 22-year-old on charges of sexual battery.

“It’s so unfortunate that she had to go through this and I blame myself in a lot of ways because I’m here,” said Jocelyn.

Jocelyn has nine children. She has signed over her rights as a mother, and her children were placed in foster care. She is currently in jail for drug and burglary charges.

She says what happened to her daughter makes her feel sick and helpless.

“She probably thinks that I’m mad at her, she feels ashamed, she’s probably putting on a facade like she’s okay and trying to hold it together but I know that she’s not. She’s a little girl,” Jocelyn says.

She hopes her daughter is getting the help that she needs to get past the abuse she’s experienced.

“I do feel responsible in a lot of ways because I’m her mother I’m supposed to be there. I shouldn’t be here, I should not be in jail. This is ridiculous,” she adds.

Jocelyn’s next appearance in court for the burglary and drug charges is May 4.