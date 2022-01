Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was arrested by the FBI at his family’s home in Alabama on Thursday morning. (Getty Images)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in the Lake Padgett area of Land O’Lakes, according to a Friday release.

Deputies say a woman and two children are dead. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies believe it was a mother who killed her two children before killing herself.

There is no threat to the public. The situation is still under investigation, deputies say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.