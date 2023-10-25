Video above from previous coverage: Land O’ Lakes High School closes after ‘suspicious substance’ reportedly found in mail on campus

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — More suspicious mail was found Tuesday at Land O’ Lakes High School, one day after a suspicious substance was found in the mail at the school, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The mail that was found on Tuesday was in a non-student area and was after students were dismissed, deputies said.

Monday’s mail was also found in a non-student area of the school, and was deemed “non-hazardous,” deputies said. However, the school did close for the rest of the day.

No other details were immediately available, and the incidents remain under investigation.