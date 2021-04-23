Suspect in custody following domestic violence situation in New Port Richey

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has taken a person into custody following a large police presence at the Moon Lake area in New Port Richey for what Pasco County sheriff’s deputies are saying is a domestic violence, aggravated assault, and child abuse situation.

Details are extremely limited at the moment and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is only confirming that the situation appears to be contained to one location and involves a single person.

Road closures at Midvale Avenue between Fern and Oana streets should reopen shortly.

This is a developing story check back for updates.