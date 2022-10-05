PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother was arrested after deputies said she disciplined her children by burning their hands on a stove.

Deputies said on Saturday the mother, identified as 34-year-old Marta Caridad Castro-Rodriguez, disciplined her 12 and 14-year-old kids by taking their right hands and putting them on a hot glass stove burner.

The children told deputies that they yelled and pulled their hands away due to the pain. They both suffered first-degree burns on their right hands.

Deputies said Castro-Rodriguez called her father. He came to the home in an attempt to intervene and render aid to the children, a report said.

When Castro-Rodriguez’s father tried to take the children out of the home, she struck and pushed him.

Castro-Rodriguez’s father told deputies that after a phone call with his daughter, she admitted to burning the children’s hands after they allegedly stole money from her.

Deputies said Castro-Rodriguez was arrested and faces domestic violence charges.